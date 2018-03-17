What Tiger Woods said after third-round 69 at Bay Hill

Here’s the best of what Tiger Woods had to say after he posted a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

On his third-round play:

“I played well, scored well, it was a good day all around. Can’t complain about anything I did today. I really hit the ball solidly, I controlled it and I hit a lot of beautiful putts, some went in, some didn’t.”

On his gutsy second shot at the par-5 16th:

“Yeah, I went in there with sand wedge initially just to lay up. But as I looked at it, if I started that ball a little bit right of the flag, the lip was a little bit lower and I’m like, OK, well, right now I’m as far back as I am I can either take a chance but at least I had a little bit of room to the right side. So I went ahead and tried to pull it off and I hit a good one.”

On his ability to battle on the golf course:

“Just never to give in. Never to give in to the golf course, certain shots. Just always trying to make the best possible score and dig it out on every single hole. Unfortunately I made three bogeys today, but made three birdies right after that, so that’s positive.”

On his birdie putt at No. 18 to move to 7 under:

“Well, I figured that would probably get me within five or six of the lead. Right now it’s four back, but those guys will make a couple birdies coming in. So I’m within reach if I shoot a really, really low round tomorrow.”