Tiger Woods fires 3-under 69 to move into top 10 at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods is still not out of it at Bay Hill, but he will need a huge Sunday charge if he has any hopes of capturing his ninth title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 42-year-old fired a 3-under 69 in the third round at Bay Hill, putting him in the clubhouse at 7 under. At the conclusion of his round, Woods sat in a tie for ninth and four back of co-leaders Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau (who still have several holes to play on the back nine).

So Woods still has a chance, but only an epic Sunday will do him any good if he craves his 80th PGA Tour win.

For the second straight days, Woods did himself no favors with an early bogey. After an opening bogey in Round 2, Woods put one on the board at the par-3 second Saturday when his tee shot found a bunker and he couldn’t coax a 10-footer in for par.

But he quickly ensured this wouldn’t be a repeat of a difficult Friday. The following hole, Woods buried a 38-footer for birdie. He made it back-to-back when he chipped to 6 feet at the par-5 fourth and drained the birdie putt.

It was three birdies in four holes when Woods drained a 15-footer at the par-5 sixth. By that point, he had reached 2 under for the day, 6 under overall and was just five back in a tie for seventh.

But the round stalled over the next few holes. A poor drive into the right rough with a 3-wood led to a lay up at the par-4 eighth. He bogeyed when he couldn’t get an 11-footer to drop.

Woods was still 1 under for the round as he prepared for his approach shot at the par-4 11th. He then knocked one from 185 yards to just inside 10 feet and drained the birdie putt to move back to 6 under overall.

Again, though, he couldn’t build. The next hole was a par 5, but Woods could only produce a par. He tacked on three more after that.

Woods produced the highlight of his day, though, at the par-5 16th. His tee shot found a fairway bunker right, and his ball was near a small lip as he faced 209 yards for his second shot.

He decided to take a risk.

Woods went for the green. He just got his ball over the lip, but it soared all the way to the back of the green, some 15 feet from the cup. There was now a chance for a raucous eagle, but Woods’ putt was always low and trickled more than 4 feet past. His birdie comebacker barely curled in the right side of the cup but did indeed drop.

He was now 3 under for the day and 7 under overall.

In fact, he had moved to within four while playing the par-3 17th as Stenson and DeChambeau both bogeyed No. 10 in the meantime. But Woods gave the stroke right back when his tee shot floated right and ended up in a fried egg in the right greenside bunker.

From there, he blasted just beyond the green some 20 feet past the cup and made bogey when he couldn’t get that one to drop.

Woods did blast a 3-wood down the par-4 18th, though, and wedged to 12 feet. He drained the putt for a closing birdie, offering a fist pump to go with it.

Was it a spectacular day for Woods? No. But he looked comfortable throughout and put up six birdies.

At the very least, he’s on the fringes of contention. Another promising finish is likely.

But that win will likely remain elusive for now.