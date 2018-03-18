Bryson DeChambeau gives confusingly technical explanation about recent injury

ORLANDO – Bryson DeChambeau is just one shot back heading into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, putting him in contention for a win a week after withdrawing during the Valspar Championship due to a bad back.

But for those wondering what exactly that back issue was … do you want the simple explanation or the confusing, in-depth one? Because DeChambeau offered both.

In his press conference after Saturday’s third round at Bay Hill, DeChambeau was asked about his recent injury.

And oh was his answer beautiful. Prepare your brain for this one:

Well it was the QL and that really got inflamed for me. It was because my quadratus lumborum wasn’t working, my iliacus, longissimus thoracis, they were all kind of over working, if you want to get technical on that. But they weren’t working very well and I overworked them. Pretty much my lower right back was hurting and I rested it. How about that?

OK, got it. Thankfully, DeChambeau simplified at the end. Otherwise, yeah, it might’ve taken us hours to decipher that one.

The 24-year-old has been known for his unique approach to golf and fierce intellect.

It’s good to know that even when he’s in position to win, DeChambeau isn’t shying away from who he is.