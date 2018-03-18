European Tour power rankings - March 19-25

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of March 19-25, 2018:

10. Francesco Molinari

Continued consistent PGA Tour run by placing T-26 at Bay Hill.

9. Tyrrell Hatton

Made cut at Bay Hill but never threatened with T-69 finish.

8. Alex Noren

Continues to look comfortable on PGA Tour with T-36 finish at Bay Hill.

7. Paul Casey

Skipped Bay Hill to attend funeral of friend in England after Valspar victory. Don’t be surprised if he wins again soon.

6. Henrik Stenson

Back to near his best by contending at Bay Hill. About time he stepped up his game.

5. Sergio Garcia

Celebrated birth of his first child last week. How will fatherhood affect Masters defense?

4. Jon Rahm

Hopes to go one better in this week’s WGC–Match Play by winning after finishing second last year.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

T-26 at Bay Hill keeps good PGA Tour run going for Euro No. 1.

2. Justin Rose

Contended at Bay Hill but couldn’t catch runaway Rory. Another looking forward to Augusta.

1. Rory McIlroy

Alleged slump ends with Bay Hill win. What slump? Bring on the Masters.