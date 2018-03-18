> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Louis Oosthuizen ecstatic for “Captain Els”
> BY THE NUMBERS
Tiger Woods’ stellar putting masks other areas of concern (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Rory McIlroy takes aggressive approach to win Arnold Palmer Invitational (Kilbridge)
PGA: Talor Gooch learns from struggles at Arnold Palmer Invitational (Casey)
LPGA: Inbee Park turns up the heat to win Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Nichols)
> GOLF LIFE
Drive Shack preps for late March opening (Kaufmann)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Pat Perez
19. Hideki Matsuyama
18. Patrick Cantlay
17. Rafa Cabrera Bello
16. Alex Noren
LPGA
10. Michelle Wie
9. Anna Nordqvist
European Tour
10. Francesco Molinari
9. Tyrrell Hatton
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods laser focused on Masters after T-5 at Bay Hill (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
At 40, Angela Stanford continues to grind on LPGA Tour (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Sam Horsfield finding footing as pro in Europe (Romine)
> MEDIA
NBC was overdue for (Johnny) Miller time (Kaufmann)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Rory McIlroy tweaks mental approach to putting and reaps rewards (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Tour heads south by southwest to Austin
> LAST WEEK
