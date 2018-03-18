Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

March 19, 2018

March 19, 2018

Digital Edition

March 19, 2018

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa is named captain for the International team for the 2019 President's Cup in Melbourne, Australia prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 13, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)a. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

TMOF: Louis Oosthuizen ecstatic for “Captain Els

> BY THE NUMBERS

Tiger Woods celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tiger Woods’ stellar putting masks other areas of concern (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his biride putt on the 15th green during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PGA: Rory McIlroy takes aggressive approach to win Arnold Palmer Invitational  (Kilbridge)

PGA: Talor Gooch learns from struggles at Arnold Palmer Invitational (Casey)

LPGA: Inbee Park turns up the heat to win Bank of Hope Founders Cup  (Nichols)

> GOLF LIFE

A look at what Drive Shack may look like

Drive Shack preps for late March opening (Kaufmann)

> POWER RANKINGS

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 04: Justin Thomas reacts after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 4, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

20. Pat Perez

19. Hideki Matsuyama

18. Patrick Cantlay

17. Rafa Cabrera Bello

16. Alex Noren

15-1. Click here

HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA - NOVEMBER 10: Shanshan Feng of China plays a shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay golf course on November 10, 2017 in Hainan Island, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Michelle Wie

9. Anna Nordqvist

8-1. Click here

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 14: Justin Rose of England pictured during round one of the 2017 Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta Golf Club on December 14, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

European Tour

10. Francesco Molinari

9. Tyrrell Hatton

8-1. Click here

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Tiger Woods grimaces after missing a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Tiger Woods laser focused on Masters after T-5 at Bay Hill (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 16: Angela Stanford of USA ponders a shot during the second round of The Evian Championship 2017 at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

At 40, Angela Stanford continues to grind on LPGA Tour (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 04: Sam Horsfield of England tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the Tshwane Open at Pretoria Country Club on March 4, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sam Horsfield finding footing as pro in Europe (Romine)

> MEDIA

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NBC was overdue for (Johnny) Miller time (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Rory McIlroy tweaks mental approach to putting and reaps rewards (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tour heads south by southwest to Austin

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 26: Dustin Johnson poses with a pair of custom cowboy boots after winning the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 26, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

(Image credits: Cover: Marianna Massey/Getty Images; Forecaddie: Chris Condon/PGA Tour; By The Numbers: Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press; Around The Tours: Getty Images; Golf Life: Drive Shack; Power Rankings: Rob Carr/Getty Images (Thomas); Zhe Ji/Getty Images (Feng); Getty Images (Rose); PGA Perspective: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/AP; LPGA Perspective: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Warren Little/Getty Images; Media: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Chris Condon/PGA Tour; Above: Chris Condon/PGA Tour)

> LAST WEEK

SNAKE CHARMER

Golfweek Cover 1000x400 PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 11: Paul Casey of England reacts after a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 11, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home