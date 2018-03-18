Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 69 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar 18, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Tiger Woods gets ready to tee off on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here’s a look at his Sunday highlights from Bay Hill:

Tiger walks in par putt at No. 2:

Tiger robbed at No. 5 as birdie putt hits flagstick and somehow stays out:

Tiger birdies No. 6 to move 2 under for day, 9 under overall:

Tiger stuffs approach, makes birdie at No. 8 to get to 10 under, four back:

Tiger birdies No. 10 to move back to 10 under and within four after bogey at No. 9:

Tiger pars No. 11, stays within three after ball horseshoes around cup but stays in:

Tiger birdies No. 12 to find himself TWO back:

Tiger birdies No. 13 to move within one of lead:

Tiger gets up and down at No. 14 for crucial par save:

Tiger salvages late slide and 3-under 69 with nice par putt at No. 18:

