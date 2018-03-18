Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 69 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO – Tiger Woods fired a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Here’s a look at his Sunday highlights from Bay Hill:
ORLANDO – Rory McIlroy was truly ridiculous down the stretch. He birdied five of his final six holes Sunday at Bay Hill to fire a (…)
The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational: DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with (…)
ORLANDO – Here is a recap of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational from Bay Hill. WINNER: Rory McIlroy is (…)
Rory McIlroy captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational Sunday, it was his first victory since he captured the Tour Championship and the (…)
ORLANDO – Tiger Woods gave us hope for a time, but ultimately Sunday wasn’t his day. The 42-year-old began the final round of the (…)
After earning a tie for second at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago, Tiger Woods had played enough rounds on the PGA Tour this season (…)
