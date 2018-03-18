LPGA power rankings - March 19-25

Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of March 19-25, 2018:

10. Michelle Wie

Struggled to get anything going on the weekend in Phoenix. Will play the next two events.

9. Anna Nordqvist

Get the feeling she’s only warming up. Strong 67 to end week in Phoenix.

8. Inbee Park

Putter is back. Put her among the favorites for the year’s first major.

7. Jessica Korda

Battled a cold at Founders. Taking a breather before ANA.

6. Jin Young Ko

2018 starts: 1, T-7, T-6. Rookie back in action at the Kia Classic.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Spent time with instructor Cameron McCormick during off week. Refreshed heading into big stretch.

4. Sung Hyun Park

Uncharacteristic 76 to end Founders Cup. Took 34 putts.

3. Ariya Jutanugarn

Took a share of second for a second consecutive year at Founders Cup.

2. Lexi Thompson

Rested after two weeks off and heading to Carlsbad, Calif. Pair of top-6 finishes in 2018.

1. Shanshan Feng

Leads tour in rounds under par. Placed in top 10 in her last two starts at Kia Classic.