LPGA power rankings - March 19-25

Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of March 19-25, 2018:
10. Michelle Wie
Struggled to get anything going on the weekend in Phoenix. Will play the next two events.
9. Anna Nordqvist
Get the feeling she’s only warming up. Strong 67 to end week in Phoenix.
8. Inbee Park
Putter is back. Put her among the favorites for the year’s first major.
7. Jessica Korda
Battled a cold at Founders. Taking a breather before ANA.
6. Jin Young Ko
2018 starts: 1, T-7, T-6. Rookie back in action at the Kia Classic.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Spent time with instructor Cameron McCormick during off week. Refreshed heading into big stretch.
4. Sung Hyun Park
Uncharacteristic 76 to end Founders Cup. Took 34 putts.
3. Ariya Jutanugarn
Took a share of second for a second consecutive year at Founders Cup.
2. Lexi Thompson
Rested after two weeks off and heading to Carlsbad, Calif. Pair of top-6 finishes in 2018.
1. Shanshan Feng
Leads tour in rounds under par. Placed in top 10 in her last two starts at Kia Classic.
