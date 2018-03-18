PGA Tour power rankings - March 19-25

Here are the PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 19-25, 2018:

20. Pat Perez

Has one win and no MCs over the past eight months while climbing into the OWGR’s top 20.

19. Hideki Matsuyama

Back from an injury, he shot four rounds in the 70s at API to finish T-49.

18. Patrick Cantlay

He’s made a dramatic rise in the world rankings, validating the promise he showed as an amateur.

17. Rafa Cabrera Bello

The steady Spaniard always seems to be in the mix, most recently with a T-3 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

16. Alex Noren

He has impressed during his tour of America, including a T-2 at Farmers and a third at Honda.

15. Brian Harman

He’s become the left-handed Matt Kuchar, cranking out top-10s with regularity.

14. Paul Casey

A long run of excellent play finally was validated with his victory at Valspar.

13. Patton Kizzire

If it’s possible to win quietly, he’s done so, with two victories already this season.

12. Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman continues to impress; he has five top-10s and a win in his past eight starts.

11. Rickie Fowler

Faded to T-14 at API with a 74 finish; best full-field finish this year was a T-11 at Phoenix.

10. Tiger Woods

Maybe we’re jumping the gun or drinking the Kool-Aid, but we’re buying what the rejuvenated Tiger is selling.

9. Jordan Spieth

If you’re wondering why he’s not quite as sharp as usual, start with the fact he’s No. 169 in strokes gained: putting.

8. Sergio Garcia

The new father is coming off two top-10s as he prepares to defend at Augusta National.

7. Rory McIlroy

His bravura Bay Hill performance might merit a higher ranking, but we’d like to see him back it up in the coming weeks.

6. Jason Day

Great start to his year and leads Tour in strokes gained: putting, but posted a nondescript T-22 at Bay Hill.

5. Phil Mickelson

His first win in nearly five years, plus strong putting stats, just validated that Lefty is back.

4. Jon Rahm

He continues to impress, with three wins in less than a year and no obvious weaknesses.

3. Justin Rose

A pair of weekend 67s at Bay Hill speak to his consistent excellence, even if he couldn’t quite keep pace with Rory McIlroy.

2. Justin Thomas

He’s backing up his 2016-17 POY season with two wins and a second so far this season.

1. Dustin Johnson

He’s No. 1 in the world for a reason; leads the Tour in scoring average and strokes gained total.