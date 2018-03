Here is a look at the professional golf schedule for the week of March 19-25, 2018.

PGA Tour

What: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

When: March 21-25

Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

LPGA

What: Kia Classic

When: March 22-25

Where: Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Rapiscan Systems Classic

When: March 23-25

Where: Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

Web.com Tour

What: Chitimacha Louisiana Open

When: March 22-25

Where: Le Triomphe G&CC, Broussard, La.