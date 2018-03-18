WATCH Rory McIlroy's insane stretch of 5 birdies in 6 holes to win at Bay Hill

ORLANDO – Rory McIlroy was truly ridiculous down the stretch.

He birdied five of his final six holes Sunday at Bay Hill to fire a final-round 8-under 64 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and capture a three-shot win at 18 under.

It’s his first victory anywhere since the 2016 Tour Championship, and wow did he produce it in style.

Here are those amazing closing highlights in full:

Rory buries birdie putt at No. 13 to take outright lead:

Rory makes another lengthy birdie putt at No. 14 to move two ahead:

Five 🐦 on his last nine holes. McIlroy is on 🔥🔥🔥 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/9R3GKiGNQj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018

Rory chips in at No. 15 for third straight birdie:

Rory launches massive drive at No. 16 to lead to easy fourth straight birdie at the par 5:

Rory drains 25-footer for birdie at No. 18 to take two-shot lead and eventually seal win: