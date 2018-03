Tiger Woods begins the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational five shots back. Can he make a huge Sunday charge and grab PGA Tour win No. 80?

We will chronicle the attempt, as we track Woods’ final round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Pre-round

As always, the Sunday Red is here for Tiger.

Tiger on the putting green in his Sunday red.

Tiger starts Sunday T-10 and 5 shots back … where will he finish on the leaderboard?

Information on Tiger’s tee time below…

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tracker