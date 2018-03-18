Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, Arnold Palmer Invitational

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX, (19 degrees) with Fujikura Rombax P95X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P-750 (4), P-730 RORS prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Soto prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
