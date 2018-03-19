Club: Ben Hogan Equalizer wedges

Price: $100 each

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel with CNC-milled faces. Even-numbered lofts from 48-62 degrees.

Available: March 19

Goal

The newest wedges from Ben Hogan Golf Company are designed to deliver a soft feel and a controlled ball flight for improved performance on approach shots and delicate chips, pitches and greenside bunker shots.

The Scoop

When most golfers hear the name Ben Hogan, they envision the iconic ballstriker hitting laser-like iron shots, and the Ft. Worth, Texas-based company that bears the nine-time major winner’s name is now offering a new set of wedges that it feels will give golfers the kind of control that The Hawk demanded.

Each wedge is forged from 1025 carbon steel for soft feel, and the face of each Equalizer is CNC-milled to be completely flat, then the grooves are machined into place.

The center of gravity in the Equalizer wedges varies based on loft, but the philosophy behind where the CG is located is unique. To help golfers hit flatter, more-piercing approach shots from the fairway, the 48, 50 and 52 degrees wedges have a higher CG location. The higher-lofted sand wedges (54, 56, and 58 degrees) and lob wedges (60 and 62 degrees) have lower CG locations, which theoretically should make it easier to hit higher, softer-landing pitch shots as the lower CG position encourages a higher launch and more spin.

Like the Ben Hogan irons, the Equalizer wedges have a V-shaped sole that is designed to work quickly through turf and sand. The leading edge has been straightened to make it easier to align, but the edge been softened, or pre-worn, to reduce digging.

Ben Hogan Equalizer wedges will not be available in stores and are available for demo or purchase at BenHoganGolf.com.