Davis Love III to make U.S. Senior Open debut in 2018

Davis Love III will be a part of the U.S. Senior Open for the first time, as the 53-year-old will compete in the 2018 event.

The USGA announced Monday that Love would be part of the field set to take on The Broadmoor Golf Club’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo., from June 28-July 1.

“I’m really happy that my first U.S. Senior Open will be at The Broadmoor, one of America’s historic resorts,” Love said in a release. “Colorado has been a special place for my family. I won two PGA Tour tournaments at Castle Pines and my father captured two junior match-play tournaments on the state level here in the 1950s. Having competed in more than 20 U.S. Opens, I know that I’ll have the same type of challenges at the Senior Open because of the course and the world-class field. I’ll have to use all my skills to pass this ultimate test, but I am ready for it.”

Love captured the 1997 PGA Championship, but that is his only major title to date. He has a T-2 and four other top-10 finishes in 23 appearances at the U.S. Open, but he’s never won that event.

The two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain has earned the USGA’s highest honor, being the 2013 recipient of the Bob Jones Award – which recognizes an individual who demonstrates the spirit, personal character and respect for the game exhibited by Jones.

Love has won 21 times on the PGA Tour. He most recently did so at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. His victory there at age 51 made him the third-oldest winner of a PGA Tour event.