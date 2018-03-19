Karrie Webb gets special exemption into 2018 U.S. Women's Open

Karrie Webb will be in the field for the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open thanks to a special exemption.

The USGA announced Monday that Webb would receive a special exemption into 2018’s contest, which will take place May 31-June 3 at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

“As a past champion, I’m very grateful and excited to accept the USGA’s special exemption into this year’s U.S. Women’s Open,” said Webb in a release. “I have always loved competing in the U.S. Women’s Open and being tested on some of the best courses in the country. I’m looking forward to playing in my 23rd consecutive championship and being tested again at Shoal Creek.”

Webb is a two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner, capturing the title in 2000 and ’01. Se Ri Pak was the last player to receive this special exemption, getting one for the 2016 event.

Webb is a 41-time winner on the LPGA and the last player to go back-to-back at the U.S. Women’s Open.