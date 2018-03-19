Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Want to watch a final-round Masters broadcast? The last 50 are now on YouTube

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Paul Casey of England putts on the 15th green during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Want to watch a final-round Masters broadcast? The last 50 are now on YouTube

Quick Shots

Want to watch a final-round Masters broadcast? The last 50 are now on YouTube

This is one of the greatest gifts ever.

If you’ve been craving to watch any past Masters telecasts, man are you in luck.

The Masters’ YouTube channel was apparently created on Christmas Day 2005, but there were no videos on it a week ago. Oh, has that changed.

Last Wednesday, the channel started a playlist and it’s amazing. The playlist contains the full final-round broadcast … of each of the last 50 Masters!

What a dream for golf fans! You can now watch Jack Nicklaus’ charge in 1986 in full, the conclusion to Tiger Woods’ game-changing 12-shot win in 1997, Phil Mickelson’s breakthrough at the 2004 Masters, Ben Crenshaw’s emotional victory at the 1995 event and way, way more.

Heck, if you start with the oldest one, you get the final round of the 1968 Masters – which famously ended with Roberto De Vicenzo accidentally signing for a score one shot higher than he shot and thus missing out on a playoff with Bob Goalby (who instead won outright by a shot).

Whatever you want to do, this is exciting. Here’s the full playlist.

Or you can start watching the playlist below. Enjoy!

, , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home