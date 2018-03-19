Patrick Reed during dispute over drop: 'I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth'

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth have been nearly unstoppable as a pair in team competitions. The duo is so close that Reed will even invoke Spieth’s name while trying to get a free drop.

Well, about that…

Reed found himself in a spot of bother behind Bay Hill’s par-4 11th green Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Per SB Nation’s Brendan Porath, Reed was looking for a free drop because TV tower cables were allegedly obstructing his stance or play from his position in an area of trees.

Unfortunately for Reed, the rules official there did not see it that way. The official disagreed with Reed’s assessment, meaning no free relief.

That did not sit well with Reed, who got in a discussion with the official and at one point noted, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.”

That is very likely in reference to Spieth getting free relief on Royal Birkdale’s driving range during the final round of last year’s British Open (you might recall, this free relief helped lead to a miraculous bogey that saved Spieth’s chances in an eventual victory).

Anyway, here’s Reed’s talk with the official captured by a fan. The line about Spieth is included in there, but there are some other gems – the line about wanting a third opinion is pretty juicy also.

Here’s that video:

Reed with a little shade towards Spieth! pic.twitter.com/nsLdR10r7U — Deuce (@ssteele55) March 19, 2018

Reed would end up double bogeying the hole on his way to a tie for seventh at 8 under.

Look, as interesting as this all is, this stuff happens.

Did Reed and the official disagree? Yes. Does the line about Spieth prove animosity between the two? Absolutely not.

It wasn’t Reed’s most cordial moment, but nobody is perfectly pleasant 100 percent of the time. If Reed had a point here, too, he’d certainly be justified in his tone, with a lack of free relief possibly costing him a stroke on a day when that could mean a huge difference in earnings.

Anyway, this footage of Reed has gotten plenty of reaction.

At the very least, the man in Sunday Red – the other one, we mean – doesn’t lack in his ability to entertain.