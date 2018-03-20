Extended highlights of Tiger Woods' 9-and-8 win over Stephen Ames are glorious

The Tiger Woods-Stephen Ames match at the 2006 version of what is now known as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play never gets old.

Thankfully, Skratch TV understands that well. With the Match Play event encroaching this week, the good folks at Skratch decided to tweet out some extended highlights from the broadcast of the Woods-Ames Round of 64 match from 12 years ago.

And somehow, the shot-making at La Costa’s Champions Course was even better than we remember.

Here are those highlights in their full glory:

Tiger Woods’ 2006 9&8 win at Match Play over Stephen Ames https://t.co/KlB39aNUZB — Skratch (@Skratch) March 20, 2018

So, some notes:

Ames had to know it was not a good omen when Woods’ opening tee shot bounded right, but then bounced back into the fairway.

Woods’ putt at No. 2 is cool, but that 5-wood from the rough at the third was an absolutely ridiculous shot. The incredible power to get it there, the accuracy to find that small chute, the distance control to get that ball to just trickle past the pin. All from a mediocre lie in the rough, too. Wow.

Yeah, that drive just right of the green at the par-4 sixth is never not beautiful. That club twirl could be put in a museum.

Lol, driver off the deck from No. 8 fairway. Seriously, prime Tiger was a maniac. That he then almost holed the ensuing pitch for eagle makes perfect sense for him.

Let’s also add on that Woods revealed recently that he was actually disappointed he won 9 and 8.

Yes, it’s been 12 years. But, as the footage attests, the legend of this 9-and-8 win is not overblown.