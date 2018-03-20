Jordan Spieth discusses Austin bombings on eve of Match Play

With the PGA Tour in Austin for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, players were asked about security and if they feel safe after the bombings that have rocked the city in recent days.

Jordan Spieth, who is from Dallas, attended the University of Texas in the state’s capital and designed a golf course for the campus.

“It stinks equally anywhere that it would happen,” Spieth said Tuesday of four mysterious bombings in Austin that are being investigated by authorities. “But obviously for such a fantastic city full of great people it stinks for the city of Austin.

“You just hope that whatever is happening is obviously dealt with as quickly as possible. It’s tricky because it’s such a difficult thing to try and figure out. But that’s why there’s specialists and people that have taken care of these kind of situations in the past all over the world.

“So trust for them to get the job done as soon as possible.”

The PGA Tour says its security advisers are working with law enforcement to try to ensure the safety of spectators and players at the tournament that begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club.

Austin police say a package bomb that exploded Tuesday at a FedEx facility near San Antonio appears to be connected to the Austin bombings.