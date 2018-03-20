Jordan Spieth recalls when he thought Phil Mickelson blew him off for an autograph

Phil Mickelson once failed to sign an autograph for a young Jordan Spieth after implying he would. That’s the truth.

But don’t worry, this isn’t a story of Mickelson ignoring an eager fan. It’s actually a funny tale about how Spieth thought the left-hander blew him off – coloring the youngster’s perception of Mickelson – only it was just a case of timing being off.

Here’s Spieth’s story:

There was a time that I was out I think at the Byron Nelson with my dad, and Phil Mickelson, Davis Love were on the putting green, and I was yelling at ’em, as I now get annoyed while I’m practicing when I’m getting yelled at. They were talking, and they said, ‘One second.’ And when they finished, Phil was pulled off in a different direction and Davis came and signed for me. And I thought for the longest time that Phil just blew me off, and Davis was like the nicest guy, and Phil I didn’t care for as much for a while because of that.

As Spieth then explained, he’s since realized that Mickelson’s actions were not intentional. The three-time major champion noted Mickelson could’ve been pulled away for a media, sponsor or other fan obligation.

Spieth then added, “There’s certainly been kids that probably think I’ve blown ’em off, too. Which was never my intention, it would’ve never been Phil’s intention either.”

The best part of all this is that Spieth believes he’s told Mickelson about that experience, and that Lefty gave him a classic response:

“I think I’ve told him this story since then, and of course he probably responded with a Phil-like, ‘Yea I knew who you were, I didn’t want to go over there and sign, something like that,” Spieth said, causing laughter.

So don’t worry, Mickelson does sign for his fans. And when he doesn’t by accident? Those kids turn out just fine, it seems.