Olympics golf format, qualifying process unchanged for 2020

Following a nice opening showing in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, the Olympics golf events will keep matters the same in 2020.

Per Golf Channel, potential Olympic golfers were informed Monday that the qualification process for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will stay the same.

The 72-hole individual stroke-play format will also remain in place for the 2020 Games, which will be held from July 24 through Aug. 9 with the golf taking place at Kasumigaseki Country Club’s East Course.

Per a PGA Tour player memo Golf Channel became aware of, the qualification process for the 2020 Olympics begins July 1, 2018, and will end on June 22, 2020, for the men.

The top 59 players from the Olympic Golf Rankings, which is drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking, will get spots. Host country Japan is also assured a spot in the 60-player field.

The women’s qualification process will commence on July 8, 2018, and ends on June 29, 2020.