Patrick Reed drop situation gains more context with additional videos

So there was a bit of a stir Monday after video emerged of Patrick Reed during a drop dispute.

If you missed that noise, we have you covered here.

The gist, though, is that Reed got into a disagreement with an official at the Arnold Palmer Invitational over not being allowed a free drop, which led to a bit of a contentious situation. At one point, Reed somewhat dryly blurted out, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.”

All of this was caught on video via fan footage.

As we noted originally, the video didn’t show Reed in a flattering light. But while the footage was entertaining, it really wasn’t a big deal. Disagreements happen and nobody appears charming 100 percent of the time. Also, it’s possible Reed had a good point in his argument on his way to a costly double bogey in a T-7 finish.

Anyway, there’s now more context to Reed’s actions thanks to a series of videos that capture footage of the situation basically start to finish.

You can judge if it alters your perception of the incident.

Here is the entire sequence of videos, in order: