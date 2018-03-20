Puma Golf adds Hi-Tops to PWRADAPT family

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last month Puma Golf released its PWRADAPT footwear collection. Now, their is a new addition to the PWRADAPT fmaily.

The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops, available now on cobragolf.com/pumagolf, offer a fresh take on the Puma shoe style that Rickie Fowler has made popular since 2016.

While the Hi-Tops features Puma’s PWRADAPT sole technology and full-length IGNITE foam in the midsole, the unique features to the new shoe include an EVOKNIT knitted collar that replaces the traditional tongue for improved fit and breathability, and the Perfect Fit Strap, a lightweight hook and loop strap for customized fit and locked-in support.

“Our goal each season is to push the game forward with products that challenge the status quo while respecting the traditions of golf. The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops represent this continued drive for style innovation and the evolution of a silhouette that’s become synonymous with PUMA Golf and Rickie,” said Grant Knudson, Puma Golf’s global head of footwear and accessories. “It’s our way of integrating the latest in on-trend fashion elements with cutting-edge golf footwear. The combination of the proven PWRADAPT platform and a hi-top knitted upper brings the perfect blend of style and performance suited for a wide variety of conditions golfers can encounter on course.”

Other features of the Hi-Tops include the Epic Tour Last, which features ample room, more volume and less toe spring, and hidden design elements: a leather tab on the heel that is stamped with the zip code of Puma’s Carlsbad, Calif., headquarters, a cat skull with cross clubs on the interior of the perfect fit strap, and a large scale topographic map of Carlsbad on the inside sock liner.

The IGNITE PWRADAPT Hi-Tops retail for $220 and are available in two colorways, gray violet and black.