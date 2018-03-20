Ranking groups by difficulty at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Which group is the most difficult at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play? Which group is the easiest?
Using the Golfweek/Sagarin power ratings to calculate each group, below is a listing of the groups from toughest to easiest:
- 1. Group 9: (Fleetwood) 68.83
- 2. Group 3: (Rahm) 68.88
- 3. Group 10: (Casey) 68.96
- 4. Group 5: (Matsuyama) 68.97
- 5. Group 8: (Day) 68.99
- 6. Group 13: (Noren) 69.08
- 7. Group 12: (Hatton) 69.13
- 8. Group 14: (Mickelson) 69.14
- 9. Group 1: (Johnson) 69.15
- 10. Group 15: (Perez) 69.16
- 11. Group 11: (Leishman) 69.22
- 12. Group 2: (Thomas) 69.24
- 13. Group 4: (Spieth) 69.30
- 14. Group 16: (Kuchar) 69.42
- 15. Group 6: (McIlroy) 69.49
- 16. Group 7: (Garcia) 69.57
