Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ranking groups by difficulty at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts on the seventh green during round one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 18, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Ranking groups by difficulty at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

PGA Tour

Ranking groups by difficulty at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Which group is the most difficult at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play? Which group is the easiest?

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin power ratings to calculate each group, below is a listing of the groups from toughest to easiest:

  • 1. Group 9: (Fleetwood) 68.83
  • 2. Group 3: (Rahm) 68.88
  • 3. Group 10: (Casey) 68.96
  • 4. Group 5: (Matsuyama) 68.97
  • 5. Group 8: (Day) 68.99
  • 6. Group 13: (Noren) 69.08
  • 7. Group 12: (Hatton) 69.13
  • 8. Group 14: (Mickelson) 69.14
  • 9. Group 1: (Johnson) 69.15
  • 10. Group 15: (Perez) 69.16
  • 11. Group 11: (Leishman) 69.22
  • 12. Group 2: (Thomas) 69.24
  • 13. Group 4: (Spieth) 69.30
  • 14. Group 16: (Kuchar) 69.42
  • 15. Group 6: (McIlroy) 69.49
  • 16. Group 7: (Garcia) 69.57

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home