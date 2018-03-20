The Forecaddie: British bookmakers like Rory McIlroy at Masters

Rory McIlroy is the 8-1 favorite to win the Masters with most British bookmakers, followed by Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at 9-1.

Those are among the more straightforward bets in the gambling dens. The Forecaddie couldn’t help but be intrigued by a few more exotic wagers available ahead of the year’s first major.

Woods’ comeback has inspired the oddsmakers to come up with some interesting prpositions in his first Masters appearance since finishing T-17 in 2015. William Hill is offering 7-2 odds on Tiger missing the cut. He’s listed at 100-1 to make a hole in one. How about 1-6 to make the cut, meaning you have to spend $6 to make $1?

Woods’ odds don’t stop with the first major of the year. Ladbrokes is offering 28-1 for Tiger to miss the cut in all four majors this year. Those are the same odds for Sergio Garcia to join Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Woods by winning the green jacket in consecutive years.

Justin Thomas is 10-1, Jordan Spieth 12-1 and 2017 runner-up Justin Rose is listed at 14-1 with Bubba Watson at 25-1. Those last odds may attract some attention considering two-time champion Watson is in a bit of form after winning last month’s Genesis Open.

Expect the oddsmakers to get more creative closer to the Masters. They’ll list odds for top international player, top Englishman, top senior player and many more. That’s not surprising. British bookies will offer bets on just about anything, including a white Christmas.