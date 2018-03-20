The Forecaddie: Jay Danzi leaving Lagardère, taking Jordan Spieth with him

The Forecaddie has learned that agent Jay Danzi is leaving Lagardère Sports USA after nearly five years and will be taking prized client Jordan Spieth with him. Danzi had been serving as COO of the Paris-based agency’s American operations since February 2017.

While The Man Out Front senses the parting is amicable between Danzi and Lagardère, the departure could set off a series of moves behind the scenes in what has been a pretty quiet last few years in the agency world. Danzi’s last day with Lagardère is the Monday after The Masters, April 9.

“I am thankful to everyone at Lagardère Sports and am proud of what we accomplished together,” said Danzi. “I really enjoyed helping the agency build its U.S. business, but after careful consideration I feel that it’s time for a new adventure. I am excited about what is ahead for me, Jordan and my team, but I want to wish all my friends at Lagardère Sports the best of luck in the future.”

Danzi has been less visible at Spieth’s side since taking on the COO role, but still remains the trusted overseer of the reigning Open Champion’s lucrative off-course endorsement portfolio. Danzi pursued Spieth out of the University of Texas and has overseen all of Spieth’s business affairs, including multi-million dollar relationships with AT&T, Rolex, Coca-Cola and most notably, Under Armour. Those relationships continue with Danzi but reportedly not with another agency in the immediate future.

A Dartmouth graduate and fine golfer, Danzi was vice president of IMG’s golf division for eight years before moving to Wasserman Media Group for another five years. He founded Forefront in 2012, which became part of Lagardère soon after as part of the French firm’s rapid expansion into golf.

“It’s been a privilege having Jordan be part of the Lagardère Sports’ family for the last five years and watching him grow from a promising young player to someone who transcends the game,” said Steve Loy, Lagardère Sports President of Golf, which still reps Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Brandt Snedeker. “We are also grateful for Jay’s contributions over the years, in golf and other areas of our business.”