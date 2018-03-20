Tony Romo ready to attack in PGA Tour debut

Tony Romo will make his PGA Tour debut this week at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Is the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who’s now a broadcaster for CBS, prepared?

He seems to think so, and it’s in no small part to the work he’s put in.

“I’ll be treating it very serious,” Romo told reporters Tuesday. “My wife will tell you she hasn’t seen me much over the last month. But if you know me at all, I think you know if I care about something I’m going to commit to it 100 percent. So like I said, you’ll get the best I’ve got this week.”

The 37-year-old will tee off Thursday at 8:10 a.m. ET alongside Dru Love and Denny McCarthy.

It hasn’t been a strong recent run of form for Romo – who did once reach sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open several years back – as last month he was 11 over through 27 holes at a North Texas PGA Players Tour event before withdrawing.

But it hasn’t appeared to dampen his mindset.

“What I’ve done over the last few months has really been the same thing that I did in football when I was young and starting off,” Romo said, via PGATour.com. “What do I believe in? What’s my blueprint that I’m going to follow? You’ve got to believe in something, then you’ve got to go attack it.”

And of his playing competitors doesn’t doubt Romo’s work to play well this week.

“His swing looks great on the range, and the noise his ball makes is the same as the guys next to him. He’s taking it really seriously,” Love said, via PGATour.com. “As an athlete he prepares for football games weeks in advance like we do (for) PGA Tour events in advance, so I think he’s eager to get going.”

Could Romo pull a Steph Curry and surprise doubters with a respectable showing?

His confidence certainly isn’t lacking, but we’ll find out soon if it holds up.