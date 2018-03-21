Callaway extends the Sure Out wedge line

Last year Callaway released a small family of wedges designed for players who struggle to get out of greenside bunkers and who have trouble in heavy rough. The Sure Out wedges, developed with feedback from renowned coach Hank Haney, feature extra-wide soles, large bounce angles and more curvature, or camber, than standard wedges. Players could swing them from a squared stance without worrying the leading edge would dig.

Originally available in 58- and 64-degree models, Callaway has announced two more Sure Out loft options – 56 and 60 degrees – will become available.

Like the first Sure Out wedges, the new models feature 17 tightly packed grooves on an oversized face. This should help golfers who have trouble generating spin get more bite on the ball to generate stopping power.

The Sure Out wedge family is available for $119.99 each with either a KBS 90 Wedge steel shaft or a 65-gram UST graphite shaft.