I.K. Kim's missing clubs rescued from sporting goods store

I.K. Kim’s clubs went missing in late January on American Airlines flight 865 from Miami to San Diego. This was the set she used to win the Ricoh Women’s British Open last year. An airline official suggested that she rent a set. A few weeks later, Kim shot a “What’s in the Bag” TV segment with Alison Whitaker at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“A lot of the clubs I was using they aren’t making anymore,” said Kim, who did have a backup putter.

Three concerned golfers – Jack, Jeff and Paul – came across Whitaker’s video and found Kim’s clubs for sale at a local Play It Again Sports. Kim documented the reunion with her clubs, player badge and accessories at the Carlsbad Police Department on Instagram and thanked everyone in involved.

“There are good people out there,” she said.

Her hybrids were selling for $69.99, pretty low for the tools of a major champ. The head covers are still missing, however, prompting Kim to wonder if they might sell separately.

“@americanair Do you still think my clubs are missing?” she wrote. “Truth always reveals.”

The same thing happened to Morgan Pressel in 2007 when she landed in South Florida one day after winning what’s now known as the ANA Inspiration. The clubs eventually showed up in a Miami pawn shop. Pressel said it took six months to find a replacement driver and putter that she felt comfortable with.

“I don’t even put my name on my bag anymore,” said Pressel.