Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Wednesday

Round-robin play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play began Wednesday in Austin, Texas. We’ll keep tabs on the highlights of Day 1 at Austin Country Club via Twitter:
PGA Tour 58m ago
PGA Tour commissioner says fan behavior discussion a good problem
AUSTIN, Texas—During a breakfast with golf media members, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated his Tour’s stance on fan (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Billy Horschel: If fans gets too personal, 'we're gonna have an incident'
Fan behavior at PGA Tour events is a hot topic these days. There was the guy who yelled in the middle of Tiger Woods’ putting stroke (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play scores, match schedule, tee times
The 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will take place Wednesday-Sunday at Austin (Texas) Country Club. The first three days (…)
College 17hr ago
Nichols: Playing in my alumni fundraiser a refreshing experience
LAKELAND, Fla – We hadn’t even made it to the first green when I blurted out my first “When I was in school …” line. I had (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
In case you forgot, Dustin Johnson is still No. 1 and ready to defend at Austin
You can be forgiven if it slipped your mind that Dustin Johnson has been the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world for 13 months. Phil (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
Tony Romo ready to attack in PGA Tour debut
Tony Romo will make his PGA Tour debut this week at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. Is (…)
Quick Shots 19hr ago
Jordan Spieth recalls when he thought Phil Mickelson blew him off for an autograph
Phil Mickelson once failed to sign an autograph for a young Jordan Spieth after implying he would. That’s the truth. But (…)
Quick Shots 20hr ago
Jordan Spieth discusses Austin bombings on eve of Match Play
With the PGA Tour in Austin for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, players were asked about security and if they (…)
PGA Tour 21hr ago
Patrick Reed drop situation gains more context with additional videos
So there was a bit of a stir Monday after video emerged of Patrick Reed during a drop dispute. If you missed that noise, we have you (…)
Fashion 21hr ago
Puma Golf adds Hi-Tops to PWRADAPT family
Last month Puma Golf released its PWRADAPT footwear collection. Now, their is a new addition to the PWRADAPT fmaily. The IGNITE PWRADAPT (…)
