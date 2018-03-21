Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Wednesday

Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Wednesday

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Wednesday

Round-robin play at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play began Wednesday in Austin, Texas. We’ll keep tabs on the highlights of Day 1 at Austin Country Club via Twitter:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home