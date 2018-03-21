Match recaps: Day 1 of 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play

Here are recaps for every match from Wednesday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club:

Group 2

Justin Thomas (1-0) def. Luke List (0-1), 2 up

List bent his putter on the seventh hole and had to play the rest of the match putting with his wedge. However, List, 3 down at the time, rallied to get his match to the 18th hole. He birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16 to pull to 1 down, his birdie make at 15 coming from 18 feet. But on the final two holes, List was hurt by not having his putter and Thomas sealed the win with a nice bunker shot to gimme range at the par-4 18th.

Francesco Molinari (1-0) def. Patton Kizzire (0-1), 3 and 1

Molinari hit four shots to within 5 feet to set up birdies beginning on the ninth hole to pull away from the two-time Tour winner this season. Kizzire did lead 1 up after five holes following a hole-out eagle from 96 yards on the par-4 fifth. But Molinari drained a 26-footer for birdie on the par-5 sixth to re-square the match. He never trailed again.

Group 4

Jordan Spieth (1-0) def. Charl Schwartzel (0-1), 2 and 1

A year after not winning his group, Spieth didn’t play his best golf Wednesday. He also never trailed. Spieth won the par-4 second with par and made just one birdie in his first 12 holes. But he birdied Nos. 13 and 14 to take control and lead 3 up.

Patrick Reed (1-0) def. Haotong Li (0-1), 3 and 2

Reed shot 1 over on the front nine and still led 2 up. He was conceded the par-4 13th to go 3 up and he closed out the match with birdie at the par-5 16th – that was just his second birdie of the match.

Group 5

Hideki Matsuyama (1-0) def. Yusaku Miyazato (0-1), 2 and 1

Miyazato was 2 up through four holes after two birdies in that span, but Matsuyama battled back, birdieing two of the final three holes of the front nine to turn with a 1-up lead. Matsuyama, who returned from injury last week at Bay Hill, added five birdies on the back, including from 7 feet at the par-3 17th, to close out the match win.

Cameron Smith (1-0) def. Patrick Cantlay (0-1), 2 up

Smith carded four birdies and never trailed against Cantlay. The young Aussie built a 3-up lead after nine holes as Cantlay failed to post a birdie. The Shriners Open winner did birdie four holes on the back, but Smith held on for the opening win.

Group 9

Ian Poulter (1-0) def. Tommy Fleetwood (0-1), 3 and 2

Poulter made just one birdie in 16 holes but it was more than enough to beat a struggling Fleetwood, who shot 1 over. Poulter didn’t make a putt outside of 9 feet on the day, but his 8-footer for birdie at the par-5 12th gave him a 2-up lead and helped him seal the match.

Kevin Chappell (1-0) def. Daniel Berger (0-1), 3 and 2

Berger won the opening hole with par on his Presidents Cup teammate, but Chappell birdied the next two holes to take an early 1-up lead. Berger birdie the par-3 fourth to square the match back up, but bogeyed Nos. 8 and 9 to give Chappell a 2-up lead at the turn. Berger was able to square the match back up with par at No. 13, but Chappell closed with three straight birdies, two from 4-5 feet and a tap-in at the par-5 16th, to win the match.

Group 12

Tyrrell Hatton (1-0) def. Alexander Levy (0-1), 3 and 2

Hatton took the opening hole with par and never looked back. He led 3 up after Levy conceded the par-4 fifth and ended the match on the 16th hole despite carding just two birdies in the match.

Brendan Steele (1-0) def. Charley Hoffman (0-1), 1 up

Steele never trailed in this one, but Hoffman did make things interesting. Steele won three of the first four holes and was 4 up through 12 holes. But Hoffman won three of the next four holes and then was conceded the 17th. Needing to make a 16-footer for birdie from the fringe at 18 to likely halve the match, Hoffman missed and settled for par.

Group 13

Alex Noren (1-0) def. Kevin Na (0-1), 4 and 2

Each player made three birdies on the front and took just one hole as they made the turn at all square. But Noren won the par-5 12th with par before Na bogeyed the 14th to drop to 2 down and then conceded the 16th and the match to Noren.

Tony Finau (1-0) def. Thomas Pieters (0-1), 2 and 1

Four holes were won with par and another was conceded as Finau came away a winner on the 17th hole. Finau, twice a runner-up this season, trailed 2 down through three holes before taking a 1-up lead after eight. He never trailed from that point.

Group 15

Pat Perez (0-0-1) halves Si Woo Kim (0-0-1)



Kim was 3 up through 11 holes before Perez birdied four of his final seven holes to halve the match. Perez’s final birdie of the day came after he stuck his tee ball to 3 feet at the par-3 17th hole. Kim missed a 10-footer for birdie at the par-4 18th for a chance to win the match.

Gary Woodland (0-0-1) halves Webb Simpson (0-0-1)

Woodland holed a 36-footer for birdie at the par-4 ninth hole to take a 3-up lead at the turn. But Simpson won the 10th hole with birdie and squared the match back up after 14 holes as Woodland took a penalty stroke on Nos. 13 and 14. After Woodland won No. 15 to take another lead, Simpson stuck his tee shot to inside of 3 feet at the par-3 17th.