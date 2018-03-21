PGA Tour commissioner says fan behavior discussion a good problem

AUSTIN, Texas—During a breakfast with golf media members, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated his Tour’s stance on fan behavior, suggesting the issue is on his radar but not an overriding concern.

“We are monitoring it and taking it seriously and we’ll continue to get that right,” Monahan said. “I think a lot of that behavior is going to be self policed. I’d much rather be in a situation we’re in where we’ve got a problem to solve with young people coming into our sport. It’s a small number of people, a handful of people.”

At last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy suggested fans who were calling out the name of his wife and other incidents were on the increase, with a limit to alcohol sales necessary to curb what he sees as an increase in rudeness.

“When you have people who aren’t behaving properly and they’ve had too much alcohol, then I agree [with McIlroy],” Monahan said. “In those incidences, those people who are making it uncomfortable for a player, alcohol sales should be cut off.”

Monahan reiterated the Tour’s policy of cutting off sales one hour before the scheduled completion of play, but also suggested the recent issues are not out of the ordinary.

“This issue is going to come up when you have outdoor events with the number of people that we have. We have a significant number of people and resources that are focused on making certain that the right behavior is happening on the golf course.”

Players opinions have varied, from several young stars expressing concern about the increasingly personal nature of comments to even suggesting they would fight back with fans who bring up their families.

“I told the Tour, listen, if someone says something personal to me about my family that crosses the line, we’re gonna have an incident on our hands,” Billy Horschel said this week. “Then you guys may take it seriously. I said, we’re one incident away from a player going into the crowd a little bit and handling a situation that has crossed the line.”