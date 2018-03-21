WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play scores, match schedule, tee times

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | March 21, 2018 10:59 am

The 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will take place Wednesday-Sunday at Austin (Texas) Country Club. The first three days will feature round-robin group play with the winner of each group moving on to the knockout stage, which begins Saturday with the Round of 16 and concludes Sunday with the championship and consolation finals.

We’ll keep track of all the matches here throughout the week, providing match schedules and tee times as they become available and live score updates of each match. (Note: all starting times in Eastern time.)

Wednesday

GROUP 1

Dustin Johnson (1) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (52), 1:48 p.m.

Kevin Kisner (32) vs. Adam Hadwin (38), 1:59 p.m.

GROUP 2

Justin Thomas (2) vs. Luke List (60) – Thomas, 2 up thru 13

Francesco Molinari (21) vs. Patton Kizzire (48) – Molinari, 1 up thru 12

GROUP 3

Jon Rahm (3) vs. Keegan Bradley (63), 3:16 p.m.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28) vs. Chez Reavie (43), 3:27 p.m.

GROUP 4

Jordan Spieth (4) vs. Charl Schwartzel (49) – AS thru 6

Patrick Reed (19) vs. Haotong Li (34) – Reed, 1 up thru 5

GROUP 5

Hideki Matsuyama (5) vs. Yusaku Miyazato (53) – Matsuyama, 1 up thru 9

Patrick Cantlay (30) vs. Cameron Smith (46) – Smith, 3 up thru 9

GROUP 6

Rory McIlroy (6) vs. Peter Uihlein (57), 2:32 p.m.

Brian Harman (18) vs. Jhonattan Vegas (44), 2:43 p.m.

GROUP 7

Sergio Garcia (7) vs. Shubhankar Sharma (62), 4 p.m.

Xander Schauffele (20) vs. Dylan Frittelli (41), 4:11 p.m.

GROUP 8

Jason Day (8) vs. James Hahn (56) – Day, 1 up thru 3

Louis Oosthuizen (25) vs. Jason Dufner (42) – Dufner, 1 up thru 2

GROUP 9

Tommy Fleetwood (9) vs. Ian Poulter (58) – Fleetwood, 2 up thru 5

Daniel Berger (26) vs. Kevin Chappell (33) – AS thru 4

GROUP 10

Paul Casey (10) vs. Russell Henley (51), 3:38 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick (31) vs. Kyle Stanley (45), 3:49 p.m.

GROUP 11

Marc Leishman (11) vs. Julian Suri (64), 2:10 p.m.

Branden Grace (23) vs. Bubba Watson (35), 2:21 p.m.

GROUP 12

Tyrrell Hatton (12) vs. Alexander Levy (55) – Hatton, 3 up thru 11

Charley Hoffman (22) vs. Brendan Steele (36) – Steele, 3 up thru 10

GROUP 13

Alex Noren (13) vs. Kevin Na (61) – AS thru 8

Tony Finau (29) vs. Thomas Pieters (39) – AS thru 7

GROUP 14

Phil Mickelson (14) vs. Charles Howell III (59), 2:54 p.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (17) vs. Satoshi Kodaira (40), 3:05 p.m.

GROUP 15

Pat Perez (15) vs. Si Woo Kim (50) – AS thru 17

Gary Woodland (24) vs. Webb Simpson (37) – AS thru 14

GROUP 16

Matt Kuchar (16) vs. Zach Johnson (54) – Kuchar, 1 up thru 1

Ross Fisher (27) vs. Yuta Ikeda (47), 1:37 p.m.