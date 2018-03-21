Why Adidas golfers will wear all black Thursday at WGC-Dell Match Play

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Adidas golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, will be dressed in all black Thursday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The all-black attire is in celebration of Adidas Golf debuting black Boost technology in three of its footwear models – Tour360, Tour360 Knit and Crossknit 2.0. It marks the first time ever that an Adidas golf shoe will feature black Boost instead of the traditional white Boost.

Boost provides cushioning in the form of highly elastic thermoplastic urethane, or TPU, pellets that are fused together with heat and molded in the midsole. Boost offers high energy return and is very durable.

“Boost changed the game for players when we brought it into our golf category,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director of Adidas Golf. “Now with the introduction of this special edition colored Boost, golfers can add another style option to their lineup while still enjoying the benefits that only Boost can deliver.”

In addition to black Boost, each of the three special-edition shoes will feature a triple-black monotone look. The shoes are available now with the Tour360 retailing for $210, the Tour360 Knit for $190 and Crossknit 2.0 for $160.