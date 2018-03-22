ANNIKA Award Watch List: March 22, 2018

The spring moves on for the 2017-18 Division I women’s college golf season, and the ANNIKA race continues to be strong.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in women’s college golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

The winner of this year’s award will earn an exemption into the Evian Championship.

Here are the third spring ANNIKA rankings for 2017-18:

1. Lilia Vu

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; WIN, Bruin Wave Invitational; WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; WIN, Battle at the Beach; 2, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-6, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice

2. Maria Fassi

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: WIN, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; WIN, Evans Derby Experience; WIN, Lady Puerto Rico Classic; WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-6, Maryb S. Kauth Invitational; T-11, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

3. Andrea Lee

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate hosted by Condoleezza Rice; WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 4, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-18, Bruin Wave Invitational

4. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; 2, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; 2, Schooner Fall Classic; T-3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, Evans Derby Experience; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-8, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

5. Sierra Brooks

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Florida

Florida Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Allstate Sugar Bowl; WIN, Florida Challenge; 2, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-5, Evans Derby Experience; T-34, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

6. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: WIN, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup; 6, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-6, Clover Cup; T-6, Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational; T-11, Pac-12 Preview; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

7. Kristen Gillman

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-6, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; 7, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-8, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-15, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-17, Evans Derby Experience

8. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; 3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-16, Battle at the Beach

9. Sophia Schubert

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-4, Battle at the Beach; T-4, Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational; T-7, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

10. Leona Maguire

Year: Senior

Senior School: Duke

Duke Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-9, Windy City Collegiate Classic; T-9, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Evans Derby Experience; 10, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-18, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

11. Jennifer Kupcho

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: WIN, Ocean Course Invitational; 2, Battle at the Beach; T-6, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-11, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge; T-12, Evans Derby Experience; 21, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-22, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

12. Ainhoa Olarra

Year: Senior

Senior School: South Carolina

South Carolina Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: WIN, Florida State Match-Up; 2, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-5, The Landfall Tradition; T-22, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M; T-30, Mason Rudolph Championship

13. Emilia Migliaccio

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 13

13 Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate; 3, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-3, Lady Tar Heel Invitational; T-8, Ocean Course Invitational; 9, Battle at the Beach; T-23, Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge

14. Jillian Hollis

Year: Junior

Junior School: Georgia

Georgia Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 7

7 Results: WIN, 3M Augusta Invitational; 5, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate; T-9, ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M

15. Alana Uriell