Haskins Award Watch List: March 22, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry won the award last season after capturing the individual title at the NCAA Championship.

As conference championship season continues to get closer, let’s take a look at the current top 20 Haskins Award contenders:

(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings do not reflect tournaments that ended after March 19.)

• • •

1. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Won, Southern Highlands Collegiate; Won, Amer Ari Invitational; Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; Won, St. Mary’s Invitational; T-2, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 68.67

68.67 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

2. Collin Morikawa

Year: Junior

Junior School: California

California Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate

Won, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-5, Ka’anapali Classic; ninth, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-19, Arizona Intercollegiate Adjusted scoring average: 69.06

69.06 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

3. Viktor Hovland

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: Won, Valspar Collegiate; second, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-12, Inverness Intercollegiate; T-23, Carmel Cup

Won, Valspar Collegiate; second, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-4, The Prestige at PGA West; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-12, Inverness Intercollegiate; T-23, Carmel Cup Adjusted scoring average: 69.36

69.36 Next event: Aggie Invitational, April 7-8

4. Fredrik Nilehn

Year: Senior

Senior School: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: Won, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; Won, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; T-6, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-13, Carmel Cup; T-12, Amer Ari Invitational

Won, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; Won, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; T-6, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-8, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-13, Carmel Cup; T-12, Amer Ari Invitational Adjusted scoring average: 69.53

69.53 Next event: Aggie Invitational, April 7-8

5. Davis Riley

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Puerto Rico Classic; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; fifth, Linger Longer Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate; T-38, Southern Highlands Collegiate

Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Puerto Rico Classic; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate; fifth, Linger Longer Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-7, Steelwood Collegiate; T-38, Southern Highlands Collegiate Adjusted scoring average: 69.96

69.96 Next event: Aggie Invitational, April 7-8

6. Matt Wolff

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; third, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-9, Valspar Collegiate; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West

second, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; second, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-2, Amer Ari Invitational; third, Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic; T-9, Valspar Collegiate; T-13, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-15, Carmel Cup; T-28, The Prestige at PGA West Adjusted scoring average: 69.32

69.32 Next event: Aggie Invitational, April 7-8

7. Shintaro Ban

Year: Senior

Senior School: UNLV

UNLV Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; second, Jackrabbit Invitational; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite

Won, National Invitational Tournament; T-1, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; second, Jackrabbit Invitational; third, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-7, John Burns Intercollegiate; T-7, William H. Tucker Intercollegiate; T-11, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-12, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-17, Gene Miranda Falcon Invite Adjusted scoring average: 69.84

69.84 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

8. Brad Dalke

Year: Junior

Junior School: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 20

20 Results: Won, UTSA/Lone Star Invitational; fifth, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-6, East Lake Cup; T-7, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; eighth, Gopher Invitational; T-11, Carmel Cup; T-21, Puerto Rico Classic; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Won, UTSA/Lone Star Invitational; fifth, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-5, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-6, East Lake Cup; T-7, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; eighth, Gopher Invitational; T-11, Carmel Cup; T-21, Puerto Rico Classic; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play Adjusted scoring average: 70.19

70.19 Next event: The Goodwin, March 29-31

9. Theo Humphrey

Year: Senior

Senior School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: Won, Schenkel Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; 11th, Rod Myers Invitational; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-18, Carmel Cup; 1-0-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Won, Schenkel Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup; T-3, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; 11th, Rod Myers Invitational; T-11, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational; T-18, Carmel Cup; 1-0-1 in East Lake Cup match play Adjusted scoring average: 70.09

70.09 Next event: Mason Rudolph Championship, April 13-15

10. Kyle Mueller

Year: Senior

Senior School: Michigan

Michigan Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: Won, Southwestern Invitational; T-1, Desert Mountain Intercollegiate; third, Inverness Intercollegiate; fifth, Jerry Pate Intercollegiate; T-6, Linger Longer Invitational; T-8, Northern Intercollegiate; T-12, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; 1-2-1 in Big Ten Match Play

Won, Southwestern Invitational; T-1, Desert Mountain Intercollegiate; third, Inverness Intercollegiate; fifth, Jerry Pate Intercollegiate; T-6, Linger Longer Invitational; T-8, Northern Intercollegiate; T-12, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; 1-2-1 in Big Ten Match Play Adjusted scoring average: 70.04

70.04 Next event: Aggie Invitational, April 7-8

Next 10

Garrett May, Baylor (7)

Lee Hodges, Alabama (19)

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M (22)

Doug Ghim, Texas (18)

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss (14)

John Pak, Florida State (43)

Stephen Franken, North Carolina State (10)

Norman Xiong, Oregon (17)

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (16)

Hayden Buckley, Missouri (26)

Just missed: Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State (8); Will Gordon, Vanderbilt (15); Nick Hardy, Illinois (34); Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine (13); Dan Erickson, Texas A&M (25)