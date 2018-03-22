Match recaps: Day 2 of 2018 WGC-Dell Match Play

Here are recaps for every match from Thursday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club:

Group 4

Jordan Spieth (2-0) def. Haotong Li (0-2), 4 and 2

Spieth made three birdies in his first six holes, yet only led 1 up at that point. He then won the par-3 seventh with par and never trailed after that. On the par-5 16th, Spieth hit his second shot to 17 feet and was conceded the eagle after Li failed to make birdie. Li is eliminated and Spieth will play Reed on Friday for the right to advance.

Patrick Reed (2-0) def. Charl Schwartzel (0-2), 1 up

Just three holes were halved in this match with two of those holes being the 17th and 18th. Schwartzel led at the turn, 2 up, but Reed battled back to take a 2-up lead after 15 holes. Schwartzel birdied the par-5 16th to pull to within 1 down, but couldn’t get closer. Reed nearly holed his approach at the par-4 18th to seal the match with a conceded birdie. Reed will play Spieth Friday with the winner advancing to the knockout stage. Schwartzel is eliminated.

Group 9

Tommy Fleetwood (1-1) def. Kevin Chappell (1-1), 7 and 6

The Englishman routed the American, winning the first four holes and recording the biggest margin of victory in this year’s event to date. However, Fleetwood did only need three birdies to post the convincing win as Chappell carded five bogeys and conceded two other holes. Both players are still alive in the competition.

Ian Poulter (2-0) def. Daniel Berger (0-2), 2 and 1

Still using his old putter from the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, Poulter eliminated Berger from the competition while putting himself in position to control his own destiny in Friday’s final day of group play. Poulter won the second hole with par and after Berger made a mess of the par-3 fifth, Poulter led 3 up. Berger won just two holes in the match.

Group 13

Alex Noren (2-0) def. Thomas Pieters (0-2), 5 and 4

Noren continued his bogey-free streak this week. He has also made 12 birdies in 30 holes. Against Pieters, he was 4 up after seven holes and never looked back. Pieters is eliminated while Noren will face Finau in a winner-take-all match on Friday.

Tony Finau (2-0) def. Kevin Na (0-2), 3 and 2

Finau will face Noren for the chance to advance on Friday after eliminating Na. Finau birdied the first three holes to take a 3-up lead. Na did cut the deficit to 1 down after 14 holes, but Finau birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to seal the win.