The Forecaddie: Florida Swing looking like a swing again as Valspar announces 2019 dates

The Forecaddie has ruined plenty of white board pens mapping out possible 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule scenarios. With a likely announcement at May’s Players Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan is still ironing out several openings and sponsorship issues.

The new schedule came into focus Thursday with the Valspar Championship confirming March 18-24, 2019 as its tournament dates.

Now that the dust has settled from the 2018 #ValsparChampionship – a huge thank you to our fans, volunteers, sponsors, @Paul_Casey and all @PGATOUR pros and everyone else involved in making this our most successful tournament ever. Can't wait to see you next March 18-24! pic.twitter.com/Pqp9PkROzo — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) March 21, 2018

By The Man Out Front’s math, a planned move of The Players Championship to March combined with the WGC-Mexico Championship moving up a week means the Florida Swing will become a swing again.

The expected schedule change goes like this: Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players and Valspar Championship played in succession. Also expect the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to stay in its current slot two weeks before the Masters. That leaves one question unresolved: what happens to the Houston Open, currently in the last spot prior to Augusta?

TMOF hears the Valero Texas Open and its long-term sponsorship deal has the event penciled in for that prime date. While The Forecaddie is having a hard time seeing players enjoying TPC San Antonio as a Masters tune-up test, the inability of Houston to land a sponsor has bequeathed TBD status on one of the Tour’s oldest tournaments.

Here is the expected new look Florida Swing and run-up to Augusta in 2019:

February 28-March 3: Honda Classic

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 14-17: The Players Championship

March 21-24: Valspar Championship

March 28-31: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

April 4-7: Valero Texas Open

April 11-14: The Masters