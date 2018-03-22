The Forecaddie: Jordan Spieth will continue to schedule away from 'dome' golf

Jordan Spieth is from Texas and has a Claret Jug at home to squash any doubts that he can play in the wind.

Still, The Forecaddie is not used to modern players proclaiming their love of playing in the wind or scheduling their season with wind in mind. With 15-25 mph winds forecast for his match against Patrick Reed on Friday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Spieth made clear he both loves wind and chooses to play where it will blow.

“I have and will continue to schedule tournaments away from a dome because it’s just unusual for me,” Spieth said. “I like having the feel aspect. Places with no wind, where it’s just driving range shots, it’s just never been something I’ve been used to. So I don’t really know what to do on them.”

Spieth said that “feel-based” golf of holding shots in the wind and letting the ball move is “advantageous” to both his game and Reed’s.

“Tomorrow with heavy winds forecast in the afternoon, that plays to both of our strengths,” Spieth said. “And we’re not going to score, it’s to beat each other. So we’re probably going to have to shoot under par, which will be well done tomorrow.”

As for “domes” he has played in so far, Spieth rattled off Phoenix, Mexico City and Palm Springs as tough destinations for his game.

“I don’t go to Palm Springs, never have, because of that,” he said. “You obviously can’t play every week. Look at where you can take weeks off and if they match up with places that potentially aren’t the best for me, then it works out.”

Let it blow!