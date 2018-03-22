Tony Romo struggles late in opening round of PGA Tour debut

Tony Romo’s first official PGA Tour round is in the books.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster shot 5-over 77 in Thursday’s opening round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

“I was nervous. I think I knew going in that I was going to be,” Romo said. “You try to rely on your mechanics and your fundamentals and just swing. We hit it fine, but I three-putted like three times, twice early in the round; that’s just nerves. Hopefully you can get that out of the way … and come back and play better tomorrow.”

Romo bogeyed his first two holes, but he quickly got those shots back with back-to-back birdies, at Nos. 4 and 5. He totaled three birdies on his front nine and was even par through 12 holes.

While he missed some short putts, including a par save at the seventh hole, Romo also holed some long ones, including for birdie at the fifth and for par at the 10th.

But then the wheels fell off. Romo bogeyed the par-4 13th before making double bogey at the par-5 14th. He followed with two more bogeys, at Nos. 15 and 16. He also didn’t hit a green on the back side until the par-3 17th hole, where he missed a 7-footer for birdie.

“I hit two poor tee balls, I just didn’t commit to them,” Romo said. “… But we hit the ball good today. I hit a lot of good shots and they ended up a couple of times in some poor spots. But you learn the golf course as you play it throughout the week, and then you just gotta putt. Three-putts add up. … I think that’s something I’ll go back and work on a little bit and I think that’ll be better tomorrow.

“But we had it going for a little bit; we were close.”

At last summer’s Western Amateur, Romo also showed an inability to finish strong. Romo was a combined 11 over on his last two holes en route to missing the 36-hole cut at Skokie Country Club. He also was hit with a slow-play penalty in the second round that week as he shot 80-82.

His score was better in his Tour debut, but it was still tied for the second worst of the morning wave. Only Guy Boros’ 79 was higher.

Brice Garnett shot 9-under 63 and led after the morning action.

“Ultimately, over 18 holes and 72, your flaws start to show at some point,” Romo said. “That’s why you compete, though; you compete to know how to practice, and then you go practice to improve for the next time you step out here. I really hit some good shots. … I had a chance to be under par pretty easily there for a while, and then two or three shots on the back nine cost me. But that’s golf.”