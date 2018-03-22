WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play scenarios for Friday

There is one more day of group play left at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Who will advance Friday at Austin Country Club?

Here is a look at the scenarios for each group:

GROUP 1

Standings: Kevin Kisner, 1.5; Adam Hadwin, 1.5; Bernd Wiesberger, 1; Dustin Johnson, 0

Friday’s matches: Kisner vs. Johnson; Hadwin vs. Wiesberger

If Kisner wins and Hadwin wins, Kisner and Hadwin meet in playoff

If Kisner wins and Hadwin loses, Kisner advances

If Kisner halves and Hadwin loses, Kisner and Wiesberger meet in playoff

If Kisner halves and Hadwin wins, Hadwin advances

If Kisner halves and Hadwin halves, Kisner and Hadwin meet in playoff

If Johnson wins and Hadwin wins or halves, Hadwin advances

If Johnson wins and Wiesberger wins, Wiesberger advances

GROUP 2

Standings: Justin Thomas, 2; Francesco Molinari, 2; Patton Kizzire, 0; Luke List, 0

Friday’s matches: Thomas vs. Molinari; Kizzire vs. List

If Thomas wins, Thomas advances

If Molinari wins, Molinari advances

If Thomas and Molinari halve, they meet in playoff

GROUP 3

Standings: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 2; Chez Reavie, 1; Jon Rahm, 0.5; Keegan Bradley, 0.5

Friday’s matches: Aphibarnrat vs. Rahm; Reavie vs. Bradley

If Aphibarnrat wins or halves, Aphibarnrat advances

If Aphibarnrat loses and Reavie loses, Aphibarnrat advances

If Aphibarnrat loses and Reavie wins, Aphibarnrat and Reavie meet in playoff

GROUP 4

Standings: Jordan Spieth, 2; Patrick Reed, 2; Haotong Li, 0; Charl Schwartzel, 0

Friday’s matches: Spieth vs. Reed; Li vs. Schwartzel

If Spieth wins, Spieth advances

If Reed wins, Reed advances

If Spieth and Reed halve, they meet in playoff

GROUP 5

Standings: Cameron Smith, 2; Hideki Matsuyama, 1; Patrick Cantlay, 1; Yusaku Miyazato, 0

Friday’s matches: Smith vs. Miyazato; Matsuyama vs. Cantlay

If Smith wins or halves, Smith advances

If Smith loses and Matsuyama and Cantlay halve, Smith advances

If Smith loses and Matsuyama wins, Smith and Matsuyama meet in playoff

If Smith loses and Cantlay win, Smith and Cantlay meet in playoff

GROUP 6

Standings: Brian Harman, 1.5; Rory McIlroy, 1; Peter Uihlein, 1; Jhonattan Vegas, 0.5

Friday’s matches: Harman vs. McIlroy; Uihlein vs. Vegas

If Harman wins, Harman advances

If Harman halves and Uihlein halves or loses, Harman advances

If Harman halves and Uihlein wins, Harman and Uihlein meet in playoff

If McIlroy wins and Uihlein halves or loses, McIlroy advances

If McIlroy wins and Uihlein wins, McIlroy and Uihlein meet in playoff

GROUP 7

Standings: Sergio Garcia, 2; Xander Schauffele, 2; Dylan Frittelli, 0; Shubhankar Sharma, 0

Friday’s matches: Garcia vs. Schauffele; Frittelli vs. Sharma

If Garcia wins, Garcia advances

If Schauffele wins, Schauffele advances

If Garcia and Schauffele halve, they meet in playoff

GROUP 8

Standings: Jason Day, 1; Louis Oosthuizen, 1; Jason Dufner, 1; James Hahn, 1

Friday’s matches: Day vs. Oosthuizen; Dufner vs. Hahn

If Day wins and Dufner wins, Day and Dufner meet in playoff

If Day wins and Hahn wins, Day and Hahn meet in playoff

If Day wins and Dufner halves Hahn, Day advances

If Oosthuizen wins and Dufner wins, Oosthuizen and Dufner meet in playoff

If Oosthuizen wins and Hahn wins, Oosthuizen and Hahn meet in playoff

If Oosthuizen wins and Dufner halves Hahn, Oosthuizen advances

If Dufner wins and Day and Oosthuizen halve, Dufner advances

If Hahn wins and Day and Oosthuizen halve, Hahn advances

GROUP 9

Standings: Ian Poulter, 2; Tommy Fleetwood, 1; Kevin Chappell, 1; Daniel Berger, 0

Friday’s matches: Poulter vs. Chappell; Fleetwood vs. Berger

If Poulter wins or halves, Poulter advances

If Poulter loses and Fleetwood wins, Poulter, Fleetwood and Chappell meet in playoff

If Poulter loses and Berger wins or halves, Poulter and Chappell meet in playoff

GROUP 10

Standings: Paul Casey, 2; Kyle Stanley, 1; Russell Henley, 1; Matthew Fitzpatrick, 0

Friday’s matches: Casey vs. Fitzpatrick; Stanley vs. Henley

If Casey wins or halves, Casey advances

If Casey loses and Stanley and Henley halve, Casey advances

If Casey loses and Stanley wins, Casey and Stanley meet in playoff

If Casey loses and Henley wins, Casey and Henley meet in playoff

GROUP 11

Standings: Bubba Watson, 2; Branden Grace, 1; Julian Suri, 1; Marc Leishman, 0

Friday’s matches: Watson vs. Suri; Grace vs. Leishman

If Watson wins or halves, Watson advances

If Watson loses and Grace loses or halves, Watson and Suri meet in playoff

If Watson loses and Grace wins, Watson, Grace and Suri meet in playoff

GROUP 12

Standings: Tyrrell Hatton, 2; Brendan Steele, 1; Alexander Levy, 1; Charley Hoffman, 0

Friday’s matches: Hatton vs. Hoffman; Steele vs. Levy

If Hatton wins or halves, Hatton advances

If Hatton loses and Steele and Levy halve, Hatton advances

If Hatton loses and Steele wins, Hatton and Steele meet in playoff

If Hatton loses and Levy wins, Hatton and Levy meet in playoff

GROUP 13

Standings: Alex Noren, 2; Tony Finau, 2; Thomas Pieters, 0; Kevin Na, 0

Friday’s matches: Noren vs. Finau; Pieters vs. Na

If Noren wins, Noren advances

If Finau wins, Finau advances

If Noren and Finau halve, they meet in playoff

GROUP 14

Standings: Charles Howell III, 2; Phil Mickelson, 1; Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1; Satoshi Kodaira, 0

Friday’s matches: Howell III vs. Kodaira; Mickelson vs. Cabrera Bello

If Howell III wins or halves, Howell III advances

If Howell III loses and Mickelson and Cabrera Bello halve, Howell III advances

If Howell III loses and Mickelson wins, Howell III and Mickelson meet in playoff

If Howell III loses and Cabrera Bello wins, Howell III and Cabrera Bello meet in playoff

GROUP 15

Standings: Webb Simpson, 1.5; Si Woo Kim, 1.5; Pat Perez, 0.5; Gary Woodland, 0.5

Friday’s matches: Simpson vs. Kim; Perez vs. Woodland

If Simpson wins, Simpson advances

If Kim wins, Kim advances

If Simpson and Kim halve, they meet in playoff

GROUP 16

Standings: Matt Kuchar, 1.5; Ross Fisher, 1; Yuta Ikeda, 1; Zach Johnson, 0.5

Friday’s matches: Kuchar vs. Fisher; Ikeda vs. Johnson

If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances

If Kuchar halves and Ikeda wins, Kuchar and Ikeda meet in playoff

If Kuchar halves and Johnson wins or halves, Kuchar advances

If Fisher wins and Ikeda wins, Fisher and Ikeda meet in playoff

If Fisher wins and Johnson wins or halves, Fisher advances