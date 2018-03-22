WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play scenarios for Friday

There is one more day of group play left at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Who will advance Friday at Austin Country Club?
Here is a look at the scenarios for each group:
GROUP 1
Standings: Kevin Kisner, 1.5; Adam Hadwin, 1.5; Bernd Wiesberger, 1; Dustin Johnson, 0
Friday’s matches: Kisner vs. Johnson; Hadwin vs. Wiesberger
If Kisner wins and Hadwin wins, Kisner and Hadwin meet in playoff
If Kisner wins and Hadwin loses, Kisner advances
If Kisner halves and Hadwin loses, Kisner and Wiesberger meet in playoff
If Kisner halves and Hadwin wins, Hadwin advances
If Kisner halves and Hadwin halves, Kisner and Hadwin meet in playoff
If Johnson wins and Hadwin wins or halves, Hadwin advances
If Johnson wins and Wiesberger wins, Wiesberger advances
GROUP 2
Standings: Justin Thomas, 2; Francesco Molinari, 2; Patton Kizzire, 0; Luke List, 0
Friday’s matches: Thomas vs. Molinari; Kizzire vs. List
If Thomas wins, Thomas advances
If Molinari wins, Molinari advances
If Thomas and Molinari halve, they meet in playoff
GROUP 3
Standings: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 2; Chez Reavie, 1; Jon Rahm, 0.5; Keegan Bradley, 0.5
Friday’s matches: Aphibarnrat vs. Rahm; Reavie vs. Bradley
If Aphibarnrat wins or halves, Aphibarnrat advances
If Aphibarnrat loses and Reavie loses, Aphibarnrat advances
If Aphibarnrat loses and Reavie wins, Aphibarnrat and Reavie meet in playoff
GROUP 4
Standings: Jordan Spieth, 2; Patrick Reed, 2; Haotong Li, 0; Charl Schwartzel, 0
Friday’s matches: Spieth vs. Reed; Li vs. Schwartzel
If Spieth wins, Spieth advances
If Reed wins, Reed advances
If Spieth and Reed halve, they meet in playoff
GROUP 5
Standings: Cameron Smith, 2; Hideki Matsuyama, 1; Patrick Cantlay, 1; Yusaku Miyazato, 0
Friday’s matches: Smith vs. Miyazato; Matsuyama vs. Cantlay
If Smith wins or halves, Smith advances
If Smith loses and Matsuyama and Cantlay halve, Smith advances
If Smith loses and Matsuyama wins, Smith and Matsuyama meet in playoff
If Smith loses and Cantlay win, Smith and Cantlay meet in playoff
GROUP 6
Standings: Brian Harman, 1.5; Rory McIlroy, 1; Peter Uihlein, 1; Jhonattan Vegas, 0.5
Friday’s matches: Harman vs. McIlroy; Uihlein vs. Vegas
If Harman wins, Harman advances
If Harman halves and Uihlein halves or loses, Harman advances
If Harman halves and Uihlein wins, Harman and Uihlein meet in playoff
If McIlroy wins and Uihlein halves or loses, McIlroy advances
If McIlroy wins and Uihlein wins, McIlroy and Uihlein meet in playoff
GROUP 7
Standings: Sergio Garcia, 2; Xander Schauffele, 2; Dylan Frittelli, 0; Shubhankar Sharma, 0
Friday’s matches: Garcia vs. Schauffele; Frittelli vs. Sharma
If Garcia wins, Garcia advances
If Schauffele wins, Schauffele advances
If Garcia and Schauffele halve, they meet in playoff
GROUP 8
Standings: Jason Day, 1; Louis Oosthuizen, 1; Jason Dufner, 1; James Hahn, 1
Friday’s matches: Day vs. Oosthuizen; Dufner vs. Hahn
If Day wins and Dufner wins, Day and Dufner meet in playoff
If Day wins and Hahn wins, Day and Hahn meet in playoff
If Day wins and Dufner halves Hahn, Day advances
If Oosthuizen wins and Dufner wins, Oosthuizen and Dufner meet in playoff
If Oosthuizen wins and Hahn wins, Oosthuizen and Hahn meet in playoff
If Oosthuizen wins and Dufner halves Hahn, Oosthuizen advances
If Dufner wins and Day and Oosthuizen halve, Dufner advances
If Hahn wins and Day and Oosthuizen halve, Hahn advances
GROUP 9
Standings: Ian Poulter, 2; Tommy Fleetwood, 1; Kevin Chappell, 1; Daniel Berger, 0
Friday’s matches: Poulter vs. Chappell; Fleetwood vs. Berger
If Poulter wins or halves, Poulter advances
If Poulter loses and Fleetwood wins, Poulter, Fleetwood and Chappell meet in playoff
If Poulter loses and Berger wins or halves, Poulter and Chappell meet in playoff
GROUP 10
Standings: Paul Casey, 2; Kyle Stanley, 1; Russell Henley, 1; Matthew Fitzpatrick, 0
Friday’s matches: Casey vs. Fitzpatrick; Stanley vs. Henley
If Casey wins or halves, Casey advances
If Casey loses and Stanley and Henley halve, Casey advances
If Casey loses and Stanley wins, Casey and Stanley meet in playoff
If Casey loses and Henley wins, Casey and Henley meet in playoff
GROUP 11
Standings: Bubba Watson, 2; Branden Grace, 1; Julian Suri, 1; Marc Leishman, 0
Friday’s matches: Watson vs. Suri; Grace vs. Leishman
If Watson wins or halves, Watson advances
If Watson loses and Grace loses or halves, Watson and Suri meet in playoff
If Watson loses and Grace wins, Watson, Grace and Suri meet in playoff
GROUP 12
Standings: Tyrrell Hatton, 2; Brendan Steele, 1; Alexander Levy, 1; Charley Hoffman, 0
Friday’s matches: Hatton vs. Hoffman; Steele vs. Levy
If Hatton wins or halves, Hatton advances
If Hatton loses and Steele and Levy halve, Hatton advances
If Hatton loses and Steele wins, Hatton and Steele meet in playoff
If Hatton loses and Levy wins, Hatton and Levy meet in playoff
GROUP 13
Standings: Alex Noren, 2; Tony Finau, 2; Thomas Pieters, 0; Kevin Na, 0
Friday’s matches: Noren vs. Finau; Pieters vs. Na
If Noren wins, Noren advances
If Finau wins, Finau advances
If Noren and Finau halve, they meet in playoff
GROUP 14
Standings: Charles Howell III, 2; Phil Mickelson, 1; Rafa Cabrera Bello, 1; Satoshi Kodaira, 0
Friday’s matches: Howell III vs. Kodaira; Mickelson vs. Cabrera Bello
If Howell III wins or halves, Howell III advances
If Howell III loses and Mickelson and Cabrera Bello halve, Howell III advances
If Howell III loses and Mickelson wins, Howell III and Mickelson meet in playoff
If Howell III loses and Cabrera Bello wins, Howell III and Cabrera Bello meet in playoff
GROUP 15
Standings: Webb Simpson, 1.5; Si Woo Kim, 1.5; Pat Perez, 0.5; Gary Woodland, 0.5
Friday’s matches: Simpson vs. Kim; Perez vs. Woodland
If Simpson wins, Simpson advances
If Kim wins, Kim advances
If Simpson and Kim halve, they meet in playoff
GROUP 16
Standings: Matt Kuchar, 1.5; Ross Fisher, 1; Yuta Ikeda, 1; Zach Johnson, 0.5
Friday’s matches: Kuchar vs. Fisher; Ikeda vs. Johnson
If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances
If Kuchar halves and Ikeda wins, Kuchar and Ikeda meet in playoff
If Kuchar halves and Johnson wins or halves, Kuchar advances
If Fisher wins and Ikeda wins, Fisher and Ikeda meet in playoff
If Fisher wins and Johnson wins or halves, Fisher advances
Comments