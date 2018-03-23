Dustin Johnson hits drive nearly 500 yards(!), but it won't count as a PGA Tour record

You might’ve heard … Dustin Johnson can drive the golf ball a long way.

Yeah, well there’s long … and then there’s THIS.

Johnson had a tough week in his title defense at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as the World No. 1 lost all three of his matches and was eliminated in pool play. His Friday match was a lackluster 4-and-3 defeat to Kevin Kisner.

But it included an epic moment: The one where Johnson blasted a drive 489 yards.

Yes, 489 YARDS. He seriously hit a ball almost freakin’ 500 yards. That 489-yard mark is 13 yards farther than the longest drive recorded on the PGA Tour in the ShotLink era (2003-Present).

But a buzz kill moment … stats from this event don’t officially count. So Johnson does not own a new record here.

Congrats, Davis Love III. You hold onto your title for now.

Let’s also note that the par-5 12th at Austin Country Club has been the site of many a mammoth drive as it plays quite downhill and has other features that help propel the ball forward.

But, come on … 489 yards is 489 yards.

While it won’t be in the record books, this drive is certainly memorable. In a disappointing week, Johnson still shows that his power is out of this world.