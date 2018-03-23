Fan ejected for heckling Sergio Garcia at WGC-Dell Match Play

If you thought we could go a week without unruly fan behavior being addressed on the PGA Tour … well, you’re going to have to continue to wait.

As Golf Channel points out, Sergio Garcia decided to handle a fan situation at Austin Country Club’s 12th hole on Wednesday during his opening match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

There was a heckler bothering Garcia, and the Spaniard had had enough. So he pointed the guy out, and police ejected him.

Here’s Garcia’s take on how it all went down:

“It was simple. The guy obviously was shouting not very nice things at me,” Garcia told reporters Thursday. “So I pointed him out to my (police) officer Wes. … And then he decided to get him out of the course because he was being disrespectful not only to me but to everyone around. So I think that’s the decision he made and everything was fine.”

Obviously we don’t know what exactly the heckler said, but it was unpleasant enough for Garcia to intervene.

Recall that Garcia has been vocal about rowdy crowds before. He was among the Europeans to sound off on out-of-control behavior by American fans during the 2016 Ryder Cup.

But the issue of fan behavior has ramped up recently.

Rory McIlroy seemed to open this matter up when he complained of a headache after dealing with two days of rowdy crowds while playing with Tiger Woods at the Genesis Open.

Later that month, Justin Thomas called for a heckling fan to be ejected at the Honda Classic. McIlroy chimed in again last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, suggesting reducing on-course alcohol sales after having to hear a fan continuing to yell out his wife’s name.

Oddly, Thomas won at Honda and McIlroy ended up taking the title at Bay Hill. Garcia continued the trend of success while dealing with heckling, as two days after the fan ejection the Spaniard moved onto the Round of 16 in Austin.

Regardless, this continues to be a mushrooming issue.

Heck, Billy Horschel recently suggested that if fans get too personal with him, there’s going to be an incident.

Where do you see this issue going? For now, it seems players have no fear on sounding off.