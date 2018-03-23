Match recaps: Day 3 of 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Here are where the recaps for every match from Friday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club will reside.

We’ll update live as the matches finish, and will include information on who advanced out of each group to the Round of 16. Here you go below:

• • •

Group 1

Kevin Kisner (1-0-1) vs. Dustin Johnson (0-2)

Adam Hadwin (1-0-1) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (1-1)

Group 2

Justin Thomas (2-0) vs. Francesco Molinari (2-0)

Patton Kizzire (0-2) vs. Luke List (0-2)

Group 3

*Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3-0) def. Jon Rahm (0-2-1), 4 and 3

After halves on the first three holes, Aphibarnrat took command. A birdie at the fourth moved him 1 up, and he was 3 up by the turn. He then drained a 20-footer for birdie at the 14th to win the hole and move dormie-4. At that point, he’d already advanced to the Round of 16 as he was guaranteed at least a halve in the match. But Aphibarnrat decided to win the match anyway with a par at 15. He goes undefeated in pool play and is onto the weekend.

Chez Reavie (1-1) vs. Keegan Bradley (0-1-1)

*Aphibarnrat wins group, advances to Round of 16

Group 4

Jordan Spieth (2-0) vs. Patrick Reed (2-0)

Haotong Li (0-2) vs. Charl Schwartzel (0-2)

Group 5

Hideki Matsuyama (1-1) vs. Patrick Cantlay (1-1)

Cameron Smith (2-0) vs. Yusaku Miyazato (0-2)

Group 6

*Brian Harman (2-0-1) def. Rory McIlroy (1-2), 5 and 3

McIlroy didn’t play his best, but this is impressive stuff from Harman in a total beatdown. Harman took a 3-up lead as McIlroy struggled through the first nine holes. McIlroy would win the 12th, but Harman birdied Nos. 11 and 13 to win those holes and sit 4 up with five to play. He soon closed out to win the match, the group and eliminate McIlroy. A strong three days from Harman means we’ll see him in the Round of 16.

Peter Uihlein (2-1) def. Jhonattan Vegas (0-2-1), 4 and 3

Uihlein was impressive in this match and over three days, but he’s still going home. He took control of this match by winning the first two holes. After Vegas conceded the eighth, Uihlein was 4 up. He birdied the 15th to win the hole and the match, 4 and 3. As we said, it wasn’t enough. But Uihlein can leave knowing he beat McIlroy one-on-one Wednesday.

*Harman wins group, advances to Round of 16

Group 7

Sergio Garcia (2-0) vs. Xander Schauffele (2-0)

Dylan Frittelli (0-2) vs. Shubhankar Sharma (0-2)

Group 8

Jason Day (1-1) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (1-1)

Jason Dufner (1-1) vs. James Hahn (1-1)

Group 9

Tommy Fleetwood (1-1) vs. Daniel Berger (0-2)

Ian Poulter (2-0) vs. Kevin Chappell (1-1)

Group 10

Paul Casey (2-0) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (0-2)

Kyle Stanley (1-1) vs. Russell Henley (1-1)

Group 11

Branden Grace (1-1-1) vs. Marc Leishman (0-2-1), halved

Leishman won the first two holes of this match, but Grace had squared it after a birdie at No. 3 and and an eagle at No. 5. Following some more back-and-forth, Leishman came to the 17th at 1 up. But Grace birdied that hole to square the match, and both birdied the last to end in a halve. Both are eliminated.

*Bubba Watson (2-0-1) vs. Julian Suri (1-1-1), halved

Bubba gave us a seriously impressive finish. Watson birdied Nos. 10 and 12 to win those holes and move 1 up, but Suri fired back with wins at Nos. 13, 15 and 16 to move dormie-2. Needing to win the final two holes to secure a halve and avoid a playoff with Suri to move on to the Round of 16, Watson delivered. He birdied No. 17 and won it after stuffing his tee shot inside 4 feet. Suri’s 14-footer for from the fringe at No. 18 looked good, but hit the left side of the cup and rimmed out. Watson then calmly drained an 8-footer to win the hole, halve the match and move on to the Round of 16.

*Watson wins group, advances to Round of 16

Group 12

Tyrrell Hatton (2-0) vs. Charley Hoffman (0-2)

Brendan Steele (1-1) vs. Alexander Levy (1-1)

Group 13

Alex Noren (2-0) vs. Tony Finau (2-0)

Thomas Pieters (0-2) vs. Kevin Na (0-2)

Group 14

Phil Mickelson (1-1) vs. Rafa Cabrera Bello (1-1)

Charles Howell III (2-0) vs. Satoshi Kodaira (0-2)

Group 15

Pat Perez (0-1-1) vs. Gary Woodland (0-1-1)

Webb Simpson (1-0-1) vs. Si Woo Kim (1-0-1)

Group 16

Matt Kuchar (1-0-1) vs. Ross Fisher (1-1)

Yuta Ikeda (1-1) vs. Zach Johnson (0-1-1)