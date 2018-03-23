VIDEO: Matt Kuchar makes hole-in-one at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Matt Kuchar just needs to win his match Friday to capture his group and advance to the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Shots like this will help.

Kuchar is well on his way as he sits 3 up through seven on Ross Fisher. He was 2 up as he reached the par-3 seventh at Austin Country Club, but there was no keeping up with Kuchar here.

He took out 8-iron and came up with an ace. He also gave us a classic Kuuuuuch celebration. Enjoy:

We could certainly use more of this in golf. At the very least, it seems likely this ace will help propel Kuchar to the weekend.