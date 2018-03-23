VIDEO: Shawn Stefani makes hole-in-one without even knowing it

Is it still a hole-in-one if you don’t see it go in? But of course!

Shawn Stefani made an ace at the par-3 17th during Friday’s second round at the Corales Puntacana Resorts and Club Championship.

Only, he didn’t know it at first.

Stefani later got confirmation of his ace, leading to a great moment when he found out:

The late hole-in-one salvaged an even-par 72 for Stefani and ensured he’d be around for the weekend.

Stefani is in at 4-under 140, which currently puts him T-39 and three clear of the cutline.