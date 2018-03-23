Stacy Lewis to return to competition at ANA Inspiration

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Stacy Lewis confirmed with Golfweek that she will make her return to competition at next week’s ANA Inspiration. The two-time LPGA Player of the Year suffered an oblique strain while practicing at the Honda LPGA Thailand event in February. She has made one start in 2018, finishing tied for 66th at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Lewis, 33, had originally hoped to make it back in time for the Bank of Hope Founders Cup but wound up missing the first two domestic starts to the season, along with events in Thailand and Singapore.

She started hitting wedges one week ago and got into the longer clubs in the last few days. The two-time major winner won for the first time on the LPGA at the 2011 Kraft Nabisco Championship, now known as the ANA.

Diagnosed with Scoliosis at age 11, Lewis had a steel rod placed in her back when she was 18 years old. She came back from that grueling recovery stronger than ever, exploding into one of the world’s best amateur players and then climbing to No. 1 as a professional. And throughout her LPGA career, Lewis has remained strong and healthy, making this forced break from the game an unusual experience for the American star.