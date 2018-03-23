The Forecaddie: Brian Harman explains why he isn’t as distance challenged as you think

Brian Harman isn’t as short as you think.

Yes, he’s still listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. But after beating Rory McIlroy, 5 and 3, Friday, Harman explained to The Forecaddie that his driving distance is better than you think.

“My rookie year, I averaged 289, 290 off the tee. I was like 70th,” Harman said. “My rookie year I remember people saying Brian is a little guy, but he hits it pretty far. Top 70, that’s pretty good.”

This year he’s averaging 291.1, placing Harman 149th.

“So I’m hitting it farther than I was sneaky long and now apparently I don’t hit it anywhere,” Harman said. “Just more guys, more guys that hit it from that 295 to 310 mark. If I’m at 290, it’s not like – I’m not giving up monstrous yards. Rory is a freak. Rory is an absolute freak. No one hits it as far as that guy when he wants it.”

What about Dustin Johnson?

“When he wants it, there’s no one that hits it as far,” Harman said. “No one that can carry it like he can carry it.”