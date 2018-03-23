Tony Romo misses the cut, finishes dead last in PGA Tour debut

Tony Romo’s dreams of PGA Tour glory will have to wait.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made his Tour debut this week at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and was dead last when he missed the cut.

Romo finished the week 15 over after a rough go in Round 2, during which he shot 10-over 82. Romo was even par through 12 holes before shooting 5-over 77 in Round 1, but the wheels fell off early Friday afternoon.

Romo teed off on No. 10 and began the day with six straight bogeys. He had a double bogey at No. 18 and shot 44 on the front nine, with a pair of pars. He made two more double bogeys on the back nine to go with two birdies, finishing the round with three straight pars. He finished six shots back of the rest of the field and missed the cut by 16 strokes.

A long-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am participant, Romo has also tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in recent years. He retired from football after the 2016 season and was a hit in his new gig as a CBS NFL analyst last fall.

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry also tried to make the jump to professional golf last summer and fared better than Romo in his Web.com Tour start. Curry shot 4-over 74 in Rounds 1-2 and missed the cut, but he beat four fellow competitors in the process.