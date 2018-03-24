Graham DeLaet says he's not a fan of round-robin Match Play format

Graham DeLaet may not be at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he still has his thoughts on the event.
The Canadian last played in the tournament in 2014, back when it was strictly single-elimination. He lost in the first round, meaning an exit after just one day.
Now, the event starts off with a round-robin format. That guarantees a player at least three days at the tournament. So you’d guess DeLaet might be in favor of that change after his 2014 performance.
As it turns out, DeLaet feels quite the opposite.
He’s certainly not the first to feel this way about the early round-robin format. Some seem to prefer it to the single-elimination ways, others vehemently prefer the old format.
PGA Tour veteran Bob Estes got to talking about the old format vs. the current one in a separate conversation.
And Estes added this dry remark:
The discussion surrounding this event’s format is interesting, to say the least.
