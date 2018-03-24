Graham DeLaet says he's not a fan of round-robin Match Play format

Graham DeLaet may not be at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he still has his thoughts on the event.

The Canadian last played in the tournament in 2014, back when it was strictly single-elimination. He lost in the first round, meaning an exit after just one day.

Now, the event starts off with a round-robin format. That guarantees a player at least three days at the tournament. So you’d guess DeLaet might be in favor of that change after his 2014 performance.

As it turns out, DeLaet feels quite the opposite.

Played Match Play in Tucson in 2014. Early group on Wednesday, lost. Threw clubs in my car and was on my couch in Scottsdale by 2:00 pm. Collect 30K and spend the weekend at home. That’s a good format. This one sucks. — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 23, 2018

He’s certainly not the first to feel this way about the early round-robin format. Some seem to prefer it to the single-elimination ways, others vehemently prefer the old format.

PGA Tour veteran Bob Estes got to talking about the old format vs. the current one in a separate conversation.

It’s worse AND better. Locally, Austin golf fans get to watch their favorite players for at least three days…or maybe just one or two days if they have to work or go to school. Same goes for viewing on television. — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) March 22, 2018

And Estes added this dry remark:

I went all the way to Australia in ‘01(first week of January) to play 14 holes. That was fun. — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) March 23, 2018

The discussion surrounding this event’s format is interesting, to say the least.